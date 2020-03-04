Global  

Universities switch to online lectures due to coronavirus fears

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A number of universities have shut down classes and switched to online teaching due to coronavirus fears.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Forcing Colleges To Take Drastic Measures To Stop Spread

Coronavirus Forcing Colleges To Take Drastic Measures To Stop Spread 01:48

 Until further notice, Bay Area colleges and universities are canceling in-person classes and moving lessons online. Kiet Do reports. (3/9/20)

Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid Coronavirus [Video]Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid Coronavirus

Local universities are canceling face-to-face classes and moving online amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:06Published

Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes [Video]Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes

Several schools in the area, including colleges, are canceling in-person classes and switching to online learning amid the spread of coronavirus, KDKA's Nicole Ford gives the latest details.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:48Published


UK universities switch to online lectures over coronavirus

UK universities switch to online lectures over coronavirusMost universities close for the Easter break next Friday, and on Thursday Boris Johnson said education settings "should only close if they are specifically...
Tamworth Herald

Universities postpone graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus fears

Some universities have postponed their graduation ceremonies over fears about the coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph


Impactofinfo

Peter Carr More support is needed to move classes online and preserve quality education- you can't just tell teachers that hav… https://t.co/u6VjH5p8P8 27 minutes ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Coronavirus UK – Universities switch to online lectures https://t.co/9y7U7r58yT | @LondonEconomic 52 minutes ago

gunseli9

gunselicoskuner RT @LondonEconomic: Coronavirus UK - Universities switch to online lectures https://t.co/VVt5OP5qGJ 59 minutes ago

heydebigale

Debbie Gale Mitchell 🧲 RT @CIC_ChemInst: 👋 Hi #ChemTwitter! With #Covid_19, many universities are opting to switch over to online lectures. This is a fantastic t… 1 hour ago

LondonEconomic

The London Economic Coronavirus UK - Universities switch to online lectures https://t.co/VVt5OP5qGJ 1 hour ago

rondelle10_b

B Yusuf FCCT 👩🏾‍🔬⚗️🔬⚛️ RT @EDUCATEldn: Some UK universities are to switch to remote learning and online exams to arrest the spread of Covid-19. LSE, KCL and the u… 1 hour ago

DotsandIs

DotsandIs RT @birmingham_live: UK universities switch to online lectures over coronavirus https://t.co/Hr6U0VNbms 1 hour ago

EDUCATEldn

EDUCATE Some UK universities are to switch to remote learning and online exams to arrest the spread of Covid-19. LSE, KCL a… https://t.co/ef1Dih3erg 2 hours ago

