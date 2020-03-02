Gay actor promises nudes to all those who take part in Scottish gender recognition reform consultation
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Scottish actor David Paisley launched his #Thirst4Equality campaign to encourage followers to take part in Scotland’s gender recognition reform consultation. The River City and former Holby star took to Twitter on Thursday, March 12, urging followers to support trans rights by completing the Scottish...
