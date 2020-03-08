Brazil’s ‘proud homophobe’ Jair Bolsonaro is being tested for coronavirus after dinner with Donald Trump

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is being tested for corona virus, despite calling the pandemic a “fantasy” a week ago. Bolsonaro has previously called himself a “proud homophobe” and has said he would rather have dead son than a gay one. He is being tested for COVID-19, which last week he... 👓 View full article

