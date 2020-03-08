Global  

Brazil’s ‘proud homophobe’ Jair Bolsonaro is being tested for coronavirus after dinner with Donald Trump

PinkNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is being tested for corona virus, despite calling the pandemic a “fantasy” a week ago. Bolsonaro has previously called himself a “proud homophobe” and has said he would rather have dead son than a gay one. He is being tested for COVID-19, which last week he...
News video: Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Trump Dined With Man Now Quarantined For Testing Positive For Coronavirus 00:37

 Last week, President Donald Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications secretary. Fabio Wajngarten had posted photos on social media of the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort at the weekend. Photos showed him standing next to Trump wearing a “Make Brazil Great...

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus [Video]Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald..

Trump: No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil

President Donald Trump praised the United States' relationship with Brazil under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, but declined to say whether he...
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he needs a new surgery

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said in a TV show late on Sunday he will need a new surgery as part of his treatment to recover from being stabbed...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesNews24Mediaite

asexualnews

Asexual News reminds you not to shame virgins RT @PinkNews: Brazil’s ‘proud homophobe’ Jair Bolsonaro is being tested for coronavirus after dinner with Donald Trump https://t.co/9BxW2W7… 38 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Brazil’s ‘proud homophobe’ Jair Bolsonaro is being tested for coronavirus after dinner with Donald Tr… https://t.co/lmpHjCuEAf 3 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Brazil’s ‘proud homophobe’ Jair Bolsonaro is being tested for coronavirus after dinner with Donald Trump https://t.co/9BxW2W77QI 3 hours ago

