Brazil’s ‘proud homophobe’ Jair Bolsonaro is being tested for coronavirus after dinner with Donald Trump
Friday, 13 March 2020 () The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is being tested for corona virus, despite calling the pandemic a “fantasy” a week ago. Bolsonaro has previously called himself a “proud homophobe” and has said he would rather have dead son than a gay one. He is being tested for COVID-19, which last week he...
Last week, President Donald Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications secretary. Fabio Wajngarten had posted photos on social media of the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort at the weekend. Photos showed him standing next to Trump wearing a “Make Brazil Great...
Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said in a TV show late on Sunday he will need a new surgery as part of his treatment to recover from being stabbed... Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times •News24 •Mediaite