Schools and universities shouldn’t be closing, says Education Secretary

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Education Secretary has said schools and universities “shouldn’t be closing” as he urged education leaders to follow medical and scientific advice during the Covid-19 outbreak.
 The Ministry of Education has just made the decision to extend Quebec school closures across the entire province for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This closure will affect all elementary and high schools, CÉGEPs, and universities. On Thursday,...

