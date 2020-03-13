Why Daryl Gurney's Premier League hopes have been handed a boost by late schedule change Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney looks set to benefit from a change to the Premier League darts schedule due to the coronavirus. Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney looks set to benefit from a change to the Premier League darts schedule due to the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TopSport 🎯 Premier League Matches Michael Smith @ 1.82 v Gary Anderson @ 1.99 (16h, 59m) Nathan Aspinall @ 2.23 v Gerwyn Pri… https://t.co/WKKJkA6tlp 3 days ago TopSport 🎯 Premier League Matches Michael Smith @ 1.82 v Gary Anderson @ 1.99 (22h, 59m) Nathan Aspinall @ 2.23 v Gerwyn Pri… https://t.co/N8yZH5elI3 4 days ago RedZone.bet Premier League Darts - Night 7 Specials ⬇️ Most 180's on the night 🎯 Michael van Gerwen 11/2 Michael Smith 13/2 G… https://t.co/UxMy0Bzw8E 6 days ago GetPayPerHead Still sports to bet on guys, we just have to think outside the box a bit Premier League Dart 3-way betting odds: R… https://t.co/N7YUOzv2di 1 week ago Charlie Gray Rob Cross now joins Daryl,Gurney,Michael van Gerwen,Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall so 5 Premier League players n… https://t.co/pyd6oSb5vf 1 week ago Charlie Gray Daryl Gurney joins Michael van Gerwen,Gary Anderson & Nathan Aspinall so 4 Premier League players out in Barnsley of Players Championship 8. 1 week ago AVFC News & Gossip RT @MagazineOche: Daryl Gurney is to join forces with Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich to declare that this season’s Premier League sho… 1 week ago Oche! Magazine Daryl Gurney is to join forces with Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich to declare that this season’s Premier Leag… https://t.co/YV9GQRDGri 1 week ago