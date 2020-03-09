Global  

Alex Salmond trial hears man allegedly told former first minister 'behave yourself' when he tried to stroke woman

Daily Record Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Alex Salmond trial hears man allegedly told former first minister 'behave yourself' when he tried to stroke womanThe man has told the court he was in a lift with Salmond and a woman identified as Woman D.
News video: My Wife Accepts Me As A Man OR Woman | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

My Wife Accepts Me As A Man OR Woman | LOVE DON'T JUDGE 09:03

 HIGH SCHOOL sweethearts Katie and Vince Gay have been a couple for over 11 years and happily married for five. Nine years into their relationship; however, Vince dropped a bombshell: he – or they – were gender fluid. Identifying on some days as Natasha, a woman with long hair and bangs and an...

Alex Salmond arrives at court to face sex assault allegations [Video]Alex Salmond arrives at court to face sex assault allegations

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has arrived at court for the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape. The 65-year-old arrived at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Alex Salmond arrives at court for start of trial [Video]Alex Salmond arrives at court for start of trial

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has arrived at court for the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape. Report by Blairm. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:27Published


Alex Salmond trial: Woman says former first minister 'apologised' for behaviour

A former civil servant says Alex Salmond told her he was sorry for his "unacceptable" behaviour.
BBC News

Alex Salmond trial witness says she thought former first minister 'was not going to stop' during alleged sexual assault at Bute House

Alex Salmond trial witness says she thought former first minister 'was not going to stop' during alleged sexual assault at Bute HouseSalmond  is facing 14 charges of alleged offences against 10 women, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.
Daily Record


sanjaik64987185

sanjai kumar RT @Independent: Alex Salmond impersonated zombie before sexually assaulting SNP worker, jury hears https://t.co/BPzh08Cgwk 1 minute ago

DrAamirKhan17

Dr Aamir Khan Alex Salmond impersonated zombie before sexually assaulting SNP worker, jury hears https://t.co/DA51ZKkqCY 11 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Alex Salmond impersonated zombie before sexually assaulting SNP worker, jury hears https://t.co/BPzh08Cgwk 12 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Alex Salmond trial hears man allegedly told former first minister 'behave yourself' when he tried to stroke woman https://t.co/aC4AkGjc49 57 minutes ago

my90dayfatloss

Unique Mind Fat Loss RT @WriterScottish: 'Mr Jackson said that in a succession of interviews with police there was not one mention of what the woman said had ha… 1 hour ago

DuncanMilne4

Duncan Milne RT @TheMistressRox: I don’t believe for a single second you didn’t know about your Mentor’s reputation ⁦@NicolaSturgeon⁩ YOU WERE COMPLICIT… 2 hours ago

Florence_Snead

Florence Snead RT @ChrisGreenNews: Scottish Government civil servant says her 'heart stopped' when Alex Salmond grabbed her bottom during photo, court hea… 3 hours ago

ChrisGreenNews

Chris Green Scottish Government civil servant says her 'heart stopped' when Alex Salmond grabbed her bottom during photo, court… https://t.co/rjG3n6RXtD 3 hours ago

