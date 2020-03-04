Coronavirus: Edinburgh Airport warns of 'close to zero' passengers

Edinburgh Airport is bracing itself for months of low demand, while unions are warning of job losses.

Recent related news from verified sources Edinburgh Airport warns of three months without passengers due to coronavirus Edinburgh Airport has warned it could have no passengers for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Belfast Telegraph 9 hours ago



Coronavirus to cripple Edinburgh Airport as bosses warn of three months without passengers The airport said the 'unprecedented situation' would mean 'extremely tough decisions' would have to be taken.

Daily Record 8 hours ago





