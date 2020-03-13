Brian James book launch in Brighton

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BRIAN JAMES – WATERSTONES BRIGHTON 12.03.20 The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were on a tight schedule this evening as we were endeavouring to cover two ‘happenings’ in the City, one immediately after the other, with the second one being a hardcore punk gig in Hove – see the review... 👓 View full article

