Caitlyn Jenner and Keith Lemon spotted shopping in Byfleet bargain discount store Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The American TV personality completed a tour of shops with the ITV2 comedian. The American TV personality completed a tour of shops with the ITV2 comedian. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this