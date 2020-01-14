Washed-up politician Ann Widdecombe, who thinks sexuality can be cured, just compared coronavirus to AIDS Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Conservative MP and now washed-up politician Ann Widdecombe has compared coronavirus to AIDS in a bizarre and offensive column. Writing in the Daily Express, Widdecombe suggested that efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus are going too far and it won’t be as bad as health experts predict. “I’m... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Anne Widdecombe: Brexit will benefit everybody Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe says that Brexit will benefit everybody and that young people will be free to live and work abroad. The 73-year-old former Tory minister was speaking ahead of the UK's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published on January 31, 2020 Ann Widdecombe gets into heated debate with Dutch MEP Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe gets into a heated argument with Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld after the latter had claimed a majority of British people don't want to leave the European Union. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published on January 14, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this