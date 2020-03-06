Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Gary Lineker kicks off Sport Relief by warning of ‘unprecedented times’

Gary Lineker kicks off Sport Relief by warning of ‘unprecedented times’

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Host Gary Lineker warned of “unprecedented times” as he kicked off Sport Relief 2020 with a solemn address amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan help pull plane in record-breaking stunt [Video]Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan help pull plane in record-breaking stunt

Celebrities including Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Joe Wicks have helped break a Guinness World Record by pulling the heaviest plane over 100 metres. The stunt was in aid of British Airways’ week of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gary Lineker's coronavirus warning on Sport Relief as Paddy McGuinness pays Caroline Flack tribute

Gary Lineker's coronavirus warning on Sport Relief as Paddy McGuinness pays Caroline Flack tributeThe BBC defied the health crisis engulfing the country and held the biennial charity event in front of a live studio audience in Salford
Tamworth Herald

Gary Lineker breaks Guinness World Record for Sport Relief

Gary Lineker breaks Guinness World Record for Sport ReliefGary Lineker has written himself into the history books once again after breaking a rather bizarre world record for Sport Relief
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PA

PA Media RT @PAshowbiz: Host Gary Lineker warned of “unprecedented times” as he kicked off Sport Relief 2020 with a solemn address amid the Covid-19… 1 hour ago

PAshowbiz

PA Entertainment Host Gary Lineker warned of “unprecedented times” as he kicked off Sport Relief 2020 with a solemn address amid the… https://t.co/ERQtxkrvz2 1 hour ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Gary Lineker kicks off Sport Relief with powerful coronavirus message https://t.co/nT8oDwhZsd 2 hours ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Gary Lineker kicks off Sport Relief by warning of 'unprecedented times' https://t.co/QtsNmoLmCU 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.