Aviva, Direct Line and Churchill suspend travel insurance

Tamworth Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Aviva, Direct Line and Churchill suspend travel insuranceThe temporary pause follows similar moves from other insurers that have reduced or halted the sale of travel cover for now.
Direct Line and Churchill pull sale of travel insurance to new customers

Direct Line and Churchill have suspended the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the impact of coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

