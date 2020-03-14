Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Frozen 2 Disney+ streaming date brought forward to spread 'joy' amid coronavirus panic

Frozen 2 Disney+ streaming date brought forward to spread 'joy' amid coronavirus panic

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Frozen 2 Disney+ streaming date brought forward to spread 'joy' amid coronavirus panicDisney Plus subscribers will be able to stream Frozen 2 on the service from Sunday, March 15.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early amid coronavirus pandemic

Disney bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early amid coronavirus pandemicDisney has decided to bring its incredibly popular Frozen 2 to its Disney Plus streaming service three months early “surprising families with some fun and joy...
The Verge

'Frozen 2' Will Debut on Disney+ This Weekend to Provide Families with 'Fun & Joy' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Frozen 2 is being added to Disney+ on Sunday (March 15), three months earlier than planned, to provide “families with some fun and joy during this challenging...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Frozen 2 Disney+ streaming date brought forward to spread 'joy' amid coronavirus panic https://t.co/3N1qQNyNdL 1 hour ago

ArchLinHamada14

Shad Morales RT @ComicBook: Surprise! #Frozen2 is hitting #DisneyPlus this SUNDAY, three months ahead of schedule. https://t.co/8jvUuHiROY https://t.co… 2 hours ago

TaniaGlezAZ

Tania Gonzalez Disney Plus surprises with early Frozen 2 release, plus everything else about Disney's service - CNET https://t.co/rhl0l7PpZh 2 hours ago

remoteviewing

Remote Viewing Disney Plus surprises with early Frozen 2 release, plus everything else about Disney's service - CNET https://t.co/1BIMop62pr 2 hours ago

Pink_Zebra_2537

Jamie Myhro RT @ComicBookNOW: FROZEN 2 rushes to DISNEY+ three months ahead of schedule amid coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/VlVooobxjJ https://t.c… 2 hours ago

DebojitAcharjee

Debojit Acharjee Disney Plus surprises with early Frozen 2 release, plus everything else about Disney's service - CNET… https://t.co/tBpND3sQIs 2 hours ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! FROZEN 2 rushes to DISNEY+ three months ahead of schedule amid coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/VlVooobxjJ https://t.co/Ax0PApXRFa 4 hours ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario Disney+ will start streaming 'Frozen 2' on Sunday, three months early https://t.co/8BrnXXI3Di - 'Frozen 2' Disney… https://t.co/VbgnXTVEjB 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.