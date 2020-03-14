The Voice star Brooke Scullion on growing up in Bellaghy and sharing the spotlight with her two grannies Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Northern Ireland's Brooke Scullion wowed the judges and held a TV audience of millions spellbound in a sensational blind audition on The Voice UK. Northern Ireland's Brooke Scullion wowed the judges and held a TV audience of millions spellbound in a sensational blind audition on The Voice UK. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this