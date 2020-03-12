Global  

Coronavirus in Herefordshire: mass gatherings ban

Hereford Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Plans are under way to ban mass gatherings from next week as the Government looks to implement more extreme measures in the fight against coronavirus
News video: Gov. DeSantis wants to postpone mass gatherings due to coronavirus

Gov. DeSantis wants to postpone mass gatherings due to coronavirus 59:10

 Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Florida by postponing or limiting mass gatherings. Story:

WBZ Evening News Update For March 13 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 13

Mass. DPH announces 15 new coronavirus cases; State bans large gatherings to stop spread of coronavirus; Boston Archdiocese suspends Mass for all parishes; Boston Marathon postponed until September;..

Delhi Govt. calls for ban on mass gatherings, question mark on IPL's fate [Video]Delhi Govt. calls for ban on mass gatherings, question mark on IPL's fate

Delhi Govt. calls for ban on mass gatherings, question mark on IPL's fate

Coronavirus: Ireland closes all schools and bans mass gatherings as country goes into lockdown

Ireland will close all schools and cancel all public gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Irish premier.
One of first Brits to be diagnosed with coronavirus issues urgent warning

As the coronavirus crisis deepens, a ban on "mass gatherings" is set to be implemented by the government
