Coronavirus: All Jet2 flights from UK to Spain cancelled and those mid-air forced to turn back

Grimsby Telegraph Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: All Jet2 flights from UK to Spain cancelled and those mid-air forced to turn backJet2 has cancelled all flights to Mainland Spain, the Balearic Island and the Canary Islands with immediate effect.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: EU moves to stop 'ghost flights' amid COVID-19 turbulence [Video]

Coronavirus: EU moves to stop 'ghost flights' amid COVID-19 turbulence

Coronavirus has already caused Flybe to collapse and Norwegian Airlines to cancel 3,000 flights.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:36Published
Airlines Trimming Summer Flights Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Airlines Trimming Summer Flights Due To Coronavirus

Delta, American Airlines and Qantas announced the reduction in their flights Tuesday morning. Sandra Mitchell reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain, Balearic and Canary Islands with 'immediate effect'

Jet2 have cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Independent Also reported by •Wales OnlineTamworth Herald

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears - SPA

Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for two weeks, starting Sunday, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA said on...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersbizjournalsKhaleej Times

Tweets about this

BloodyPolitics

Limoncello Diaries | Ms B RT @BrumNewsPhotos: #Jet2 flight on route to #Malaga from #BHX diverted mid flight after Jet2 cancels all flights to #Spain including the B… 32 seconds ago

Heritageexec1

HeritageExecutive RT @STVNews: Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Spain with immediate effect due to the coronavirus crisis, with a flight from Glasgow forced… 2 minutes ago

Annareporting

Anna O'Neill RT @GranadaReports: Flights from Manchester have been turned around mid-flight https://t.co/rCJpfM7TMQ 6 minutes ago

STVNews

STV News Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Spain with immediate effect due to the coronavirus crisis, with a flight from Gla… https://t.co/S2ZqZe1TVm 7 minutes ago

peterbailey74

peter bailey🐝 RT @hitsmcrnews: BREAKING! UPDATE from Jet 2 after a number of flights to Spain were turned back to UK in mid air this morning ALL #Jet2… 8 minutes ago

Cllr_Pritchard

Mark Pritchard RT @heraldscotland: UPDATE: Five flights from the UK have been suspended over France and turned around to return to their origins. https:/… 11 minutes ago

HeartLondonNews

Heart London News #Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Spain due to coronavirus with reports some planes being turned around mid-flight… https://t.co/O1hp1o11KH 13 minutes ago

HeartNewsEast

Heart News East Jet2 have cancelled some of their flights from #Stansted due to the coronavirus outbreak. #Essex #HeartNews https://t.co/fYwJo6htc6 15 minutes ago

