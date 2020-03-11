Global  

Karren Brady wants the Premier League season to be declared ‘null and void’

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the Premier League season to be made “null and void”.
News video: Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title 01:42

 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

Bruce: Playing games behind closed doors not the answer [Video]

Bruce: Playing games behind closed doors not the answer

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce looks ahead to his side's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United on Saturday March 14. The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak..

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus [Video]

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and..

Coronavirus Cup: Liverpool to be awarded PL title and West Ham stay up

With top-flight football banned until April 4 at the earliest as the coronavirus bites, fair minds have been pushing their agendas. West Ham United’s...
Karren Brady makes Premier League claim that Aston Villa fans will love

Karren Brady makes Premier League claim that Aston Villa fans will loveThe Premier League announced that all games will be suspended until April 3, at the earliest
