Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Jet2 flights to Spain cancelled and those mid-air forced to turn back

Coronavirus: Jet2 flights to Spain cancelled and those mid-air forced to turn back

Bristol Post Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Jet2 flights to Spain cancelled and those mid-air forced to turn backTUI has also released a statement telling all customers that holidays booked to Spain between today and Monday have been cancelled.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus 01:57

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban [Video]

Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban

Airline passengers arriving at Miami International Airport Friday afternoon are happy they made it back to the U.S. before airlines cut back flights due to the coronavirus European travel ban which..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:54Published
WBZ News Update For March 13 [Video]

WBZ News Update For March 13

Weekend Weather; European Travel Ban At Midnight; Catholic Masses Continue; Boston Museums Close

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Latin American countries ramp up travel bans, school closures over coronavirus

Several Latin American countries stepped up measures on Thursday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including halting flights to and from Europe, banning...
Reuters

Alaska, Southwest, battered by decline in air travel due to coronavirus, prepare to cut flights

Both Alaska Airlines and Southwest are looking to cut their flight schedules in the next few months. If the slump is prolonged, both may delay delivery of the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.