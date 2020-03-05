Global  

Glasgow University confirms three coronavirus cases as all face-to-face teaching halted

Daily Record Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Glasgow University confirms three coronavirus cases as all face-to-face teaching haltedThe Scots University confirmed the three individuals are self-isolating.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Scotland: Three new confirmed cases of deadly virus in Scotland taking total to six

Coronavirus Scotland: Three new confirmed cases of deadly virus in Scotland taking total to sixThe patients are from Forth Valley, Great Glasgow and Clyde, and Grampian areas.
Daily Record

