Coronavirus pregnancy advice for mums after newborn baby tests positive in England

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus pregnancy advice for mums after newborn baby tests positive in EnglandChief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has previously said he does not think pregnant women should start worrying about the coronavirus.
News video: Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus

Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus 00:36

 Business Insider reports that a newborn baby, born in London, is the world's youngest person to test positive for coronavirus. The Sun reports that a few days ago, the baby's mother was rushed to hospital in London with suspected pneumonia. She gave birth and after was tested for coronavirus at North...

Matt Hancock confirms coronavirus death toll reaches 53 in England [Video]

Matt Hancock confirms coronavirus death toll reaches 53 in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock offers an update to Parliament on the latest Government measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Hancock said 53 people in England have now died after testing..

NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing [Video]

NHS England ramps up Coronavirus testing

The NHS and Public Health England (PHE) are undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily. Across the UK, over..

Newborn baby in England tests positive for coronavirus

A newborn baby in England who has tested positive for coronavirus is believed to be one of the world’s youngest patients with the disease.
Belfast Telegraph

England coronavirus deaths rise to 67, up 14 from Monday

Another 14 people in England who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing total deaths in England to 67, NHS England said on Tuesday.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

photohuang

PETER HUANG Coronavirus: Lauren Pope in 'pregnancy isolation' and offers advice for mums to be - Mirror Online https://t.co/aPJyKqem5S 20 hours ago

shamssweet969

hashim Yakubu RT @MirrorCeleb: Lauren Pope goes into 'pregnancy isolation' and offers advice for mums to be https://t.co/vxtGH2spn8 https://t.co/L0YVbw0V… 23 hours ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Coronavirus: Lauren Pope in 'pregnancy isolation' and offers advice for mums to be https://t.co/V88Ld3T7PH 1 day ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Lauren Pope goes into 'pregnancy isolation' and offers advice for mums to be https://t.co/vxtGH2spn8 https://t.co/L0YVbw0VAo 1 day ago

LijeshSrattel

Lijesh Michael Srattel RT @AbdulHamidAhmad: Coronavirus and pregnancy: Advice for expectant and breastfeeding mums https://t.co/SdroxwKSuw 2 days ago

AbdulHamidAhmad

Abdul Hamid Ahmad Coronavirus and pregnancy: Advice for expectant and breastfeeding mums https://t.co/SdroxwKSuw 2 days ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus pregnancy advice for mums after newborn baby tests positive in England - https://t.co/yYAevLZHUY #GoogleAlerts 5 days ago

izjmx

Isabelle - Jade RT @birmingham_live: Coronavirus pregnancy advice for mums after newborn baby tests positive in England https://t.co/z5cUYMl9Tq 5 days ago

