FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United

BBC Local News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between FC Halifax Town and Ebbsfleet United.
FC Halifax Town v Woking

BBC Local News: Surrey -- Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between FC Halifax Town and Woking.
BBC Local News


