Matt Morgan writes: "We will be honest, we will hold your hand, we will be there."

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources A consultant's beautiful letter to older people worried about getting coronavirus An ICU consultant promises the elderly, frail and vulnerable: 'We have not forgotten about you'

Wales Online 9 hours ago





Tweets about this michelle wales BBC News - Coronavirus: Doctor's letter to older and vulnerable patients https://t.co/bRYf534D0L 8 minutes ago Nick Evans Coronavirus: Doctor's letter to older and vulnerable patients https://t.co/82f5pQJkJ4 17 minutes ago debrhondda For those who are unfortunate and have to go into ICU who is better than this person to look after you ❤️😷… https://t.co/HJW3Gotqeh 19 minutes ago Donna Dunn The care my daughter and I received at UHW during her last few hours was commendable. #NotAllSuperHerosWearCapes… https://t.co/NBn3SAtEi0 28 minutes ago Antonio Coronavirus doctor writes beautiful letter to worried elderly https://t.co/fHTZiDDmzC 2 hours ago PIG PR Coronavirus doctor writes beautiful letter to older people worried about Covid-19 virus https://t.co/5afh1K6BuC https://t.co/VL94zIg1yP 3 hours ago