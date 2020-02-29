Global  

Second Covid-19 death confirmed as Trump extends travel ban to UK and Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A male patient with underlying health issues has become the second Covid-19 death in the Republic as 39 new cases have been confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 129.
US ramps up virus response, second death reported [Video]

US ramps up virus response, second death reported

Washington state reported the second death from the coronavirus in the United States, just as President Trump and his administration are ramping up their response to the outbreak. Gloria Tso reports.

Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death [Video]

Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death

President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump travel ban spooks US stocks; NBA suspends season; US death toll at 38

The U.S. death toll was at 38 early Thursday, with more than 1,300 confirmed cases, and all but five states were infected.
Coronavirus latest: Germany reports fourth death from COVID-19

Germany has reported its fourth coronavirus death in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg. US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from...
COVID-19 Pandemic A 65-year-old man in Suffern, New York who was found dead was confirmed to have had contracted coronavirus. Suffern… https://t.co/5AIDv5yAkj 5 hours ago

MadisonTapinto

TAPinto Madison Confirmed Coronavirus Case Found in Florham Park: Gov Murphy Confirms Second COVID-19 Death https://t.co/zKLF2j8L4c 8 hours ago

MorristownTAP

Morristown TAP Confirmed Coronavirus Case Found in Florham Park: Gov Murphy Confirms Second COVID-19 Death https://t.co/yODVAMysmK 8 hours ago

Yo_itzPboy

♕ IG: Pboy_DGAF 🇳🇬 RT @Complex: 65-year-old man from New York has died from the #coronavirus, the second confirmed death from COVID-19 in the state: https://t… 10 hours ago

karastcyrlsu

Kara St.Cyr The Governor confirms the second COVID-19 death in Louisiana. There were only two confirmed cases as of yesterday. https://t.co/Z9fYIUpILL 11 hours ago

aestevie

AE Stevenson Second La. death due to coronavirus. Additionally there's 2 cases in Terrebonne Parish & 1 Case in St. John Parish,… https://t.co/AXMt9G69fC 12 hours ago

24IrishNews

Latest Irish News Covid-19: Second death in Republic as 39 new cases confirmed https://t.co/AXA5q9glr8 https://t.co/gNWCnaL8TD 16 hours ago

eoghanymurphy

Eoghan Murphy RT @sundayworld: Tomorrow's front page: VIRUS EXPLOSION - Second death confirmed as Covid cases rise to 129. Docs predict hospitals face ma… 17 hours ago

