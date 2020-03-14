Ant and Dec host Saturday Night Takeaway with coronavirus measures in mind
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Ant and Dec kicked off Saturday Night Takeaway by gently making light of the guidance around the spread of Covid-19, while saying they wanted to “put a few smiles on a few faces tonight”.
'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks. The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as host and musical guest Dua Lipa. 'SNL' films in front of a live studio audience in New York City. On...
