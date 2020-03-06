Global  

Coronavirus testing prioritised for those most at risk of severe illness

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus testing will be prioritised for those most at risk of severe illness from the disease as the country moves into the “delay” phase of the outbreak.
News video: Denver drive-up coronavirus testing facility will move to Denver Coliseum on Saturday

Denver drive-up coronavirus testing facility will move to Denver Coliseum on Saturday 02:02

 Denver’s drive-up COVID-19 testing facility will reopen Saturday, but at a new location: the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street in Denver.

Coronavirus Update: National Guard, Health Care Set Up Drive-Thru Testing In New Rochelle [Video]

Coronavirus Update: National Guard, Health Care Set Up Drive-Thru Testing In New Rochelle

New York has surpassed Washington to become the state with the most cases in the country as New Rochelle’s one-mile containment zone readies for more infection testing. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:45Published
Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing [Video]

Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Some U.S. States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing According to The Verge, drive-thru clinics are being opened in Colorado and Connecticut. Washington, which has the second-most..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published

Facts about novel coronavirus and how to prevent COVID-19

THE BASICS What is coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)? Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as SARS-CoV-2, is the virus strain identified in...
Coronavirus testing unit set up in city

A drive-thru coronavirus testing station has opened in Wolverhampton as the city braces itself to go on lockdown as the illness takes hold.
ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus testing prioritised for those most at risk of severe illness - https://t.co/i05y1Ujxcq #GoogleAlerts 2 hours ago

ussf79

g man RT @RBlackPA: Latest from Department of Health - if you have mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - self isolate for seven day… 7 hours ago

RBlackPA

Rebecca Black Latest from Department of Health - if you have mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - self isolate for… https://t.co/kcU4bA3xA6 7 hours ago

