Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States

Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States

BBC Local News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- UFC Fight Night 171 is moved from London because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States as a result of coronavirus and is set to take place in the US instead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations 00:42

 As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings. From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering businesses. According to Reuters, schools across the country are closed for weeks in an attempt to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus [Video]

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said U.S. sanctions “severely hampered” Iran’s ability to fight the coronavirus. According to Reuters, the death toll rose to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut [Video]

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the spr

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in London

UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in LondonUFC Fight Night in London will see Leon Edwards take on Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena – but the Jamaican-born Brit been fighting throughout his life
Daily Star

Dana White Says UFC Fights Will Go On After Consulting with Trump

The UFC will NOT cancel events in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic -- with Dana White saying he made the decision to proceed after consulting with President...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.