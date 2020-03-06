Global  

Scotland not planning to isolate over-70s, Health Secretary says

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Scotland is not planning on isolating over-70s over coronavirus fears, the country’s Health Secretary has said, amid criticism of the UK Government’s communication and strategy.
News video: Former Health Secretary Questions Coronavirus Policy

Former Health Secretary Questions Coronavirus Policy 01:47

 Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has questioned the government’s coronavirus policy, claiming that countries which have taken more drastic measures earlier on have managed to control the outbreak more successfully. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and...

Health secretary confirms 4th UK coronavirus death [Video]

Health secretary confirms 4th UK coronavirus death

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the 4th death in the UK of a patient with Covid-19 during a statement in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

News Conference Video: California HHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly [Video]

News Conference Video: California HHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly

California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly speaks at a press briefing on the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Grand Princess along with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials..

Scotland will not isolate over 70's amid coronavirus crisis but urges them to 'reduce social contact'

Scotland will not isolate over 70's amid coronavirus crisis but urges them to 'reduce social contact'The UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that elderly people are likely to be asked to self-isolate for up to four months, but this will not be the case...
Coronavirus: Health Secretary says Government ‘will ensure food supplies’

The Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people self-isolating with coronavirus is expected to rise, the Health...
