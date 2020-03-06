Global  

Coronavirus updates: Northern Ireland's elderly to be asked to self-isolate for four months as UK ramps up measures to tackle pandemic

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Elderly people in Northern Ireland will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months as part of UK-wide plans to tackle the coronavirus.
News video: Health secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

Health secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months 01:43

 Elderly people in the UK will be told to self-isolate "within the coming weeks" the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told British channel Sky News on Sunday. Hancock was speaking as he addressed growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said schools, universities and colleges in Northern Ireland should close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She claimed the public were..

Leo Varadkar has defended ordering "drastic" measures against coronavirus in Ireland. Schools, colleges and childcare centres across the Republic are to close for two weeks in an unprecedented lockdown..

A man from Northern Ireland was among four people arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into a crime gang suspected of smuggling...
Coronavirus: Fears are increasing for the most vulnerable as WHO declares pandemicFears are mounting for some of the most vulnerable people in Northern Ireland after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a pandemic.
