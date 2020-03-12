Global  

Health Secretary confirms every Briton over 70 will be told to stay at home for 'a very long time'

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020
Health Secretary confirms every Briton over 70 will be told to stay at home for 'a very long time'Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that over-70s - and younger people with certain health conditions - will need to remain at home and have groceries and vital medication delivered.
News video: UK will have power to enforce quarantine - Health Secretary

UK will have power to enforce quarantine - Health Secretary 01:02

 British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday the UK government will "take the powers" needed to make sure it can quarantine people if they are a risk to public health.

