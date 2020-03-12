Health Secretary confirms every Briton over 70 will be told to stay at home for 'a very long time'
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that over-70s - and younger people with certain health conditions - will need to remain at home and have groceries and vital medication delivered.
In today's health headlines we talk about how the Coronavirus is making people more aware of people around them. The CDC is recommending people keep a safe social distance from others to stay healthy...
