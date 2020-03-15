The mum of a transgender teenager has spoken out about the relentless bullying her trans son faced at school and how it led to her homeschooling him. Maggie – not her real name – now homeschools her son, because the bullying he faced from his peers for being trans was so bad that he kept … Continued The post...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sdef🦋✨ RT @ceciIiacastiIIo: happy one year to my favorite person in the whole world! i feel so lucky that i get to call you my best friend and my… 2 hours ago Kate Line I’m very proud to be Alex & Lois’ Mum, it is the best job in the world. ❤️❤️ I’m so thankful to my mum and mother-i… https://t.co/vDaB3ASJY0 3 hours ago cecilia happy one year to my favorite person in the whole world! i feel so lucky that i get to call you my best friend and… https://t.co/UJYrIsMO99 1 day ago Mark Max :) @NewbiePC1 @Foxtrot_Cop I don't think this is a wise tweet. Most ppl are incredibly supportive and proud of our P… https://t.co/kTVVHD89lB 3 days ago chri RT @cogswell_chris: Incredibly proud to announce that on the 18th of March, we welcomed Lilah Paige Cogley, our perfect little girl, into t… 3 days ago Cogs Incredibly proud to announce that on the 18th of March, we welcomed Lilah Paige Cogley, our perfect little girl, in… https://t.co/x1sVNMF5SE 4 days ago MoJo RT @PinkNews: World’s best mum is ‘incredibly proud’ of her trans son, who she homeschools after he faced relentless transphobic bullying h… 5 days ago PinkNews World’s best mum is ‘incredibly proud’ of her trans son, who she homeschools after he faced relentless transphobic… https://t.co/hGZ42XJ74f 5 days ago