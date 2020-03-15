Global  

World’s best mum is ‘incredibly proud’ of her trans son, who she homeschools after he faced relentless transphobic bullying

PinkNews Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The mum of a transgender teenager has spoken out about the relentless bullying her trans son faced at school and how it led to her homeschooling him. Maggie – not her real name – now homeschools her son, because the bullying he faced from his peers for being trans was so bad that he kept … Continued The post...
MoJo RT @PinkNews: World’s best mum is ‘incredibly proud’ of her trans son, who she homeschools after he faced relentless transphobic bullying h… 5 days ago

PinkNews

PinkNews World’s best mum is ‘incredibly proud’ of her trans son, who she homeschools after he faced relentless transphobic… https://t.co/hGZ42XJ74f 5 days ago

