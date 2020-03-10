Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury's and Morrisons online shop tried and tested as panic buying continues

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

With new advice for over-70s to stay at home, just how easy is it to get your hands on essentials via online shopping. With new advice for over-70s to stay at home, just how easy is it to get your hands on essentials via online shopping. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published CORRECTS STORYLNE: Coronavirus panic buying clears UK supermarket shelves 02:53 Supermarkets in London were running out of several products early on Saturday (March 14th) morning as shoppers continued panic buying in the coronavirus outbreak. Shelves were cleared for toilet paper, hand wash and many vegetables and chains of Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's.