Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kent Coronavirus: Health official warns against taking ibuprofen as it may worsen bug

Kent Coronavirus: Health official warns against taking ibuprofen as it may worsen bug

Folkestone Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Kent Coronavirus: Health official warns against taking ibuprofen as it may worsen bugFrench health minister Olivier Véran, who is a qualified doctor and neurologist, has issued a warning about taking drugs such as ibuprofen and cortisone to tackle coronavirus - and instead recommends paracetamol.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:10

 Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are' [Video]

WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

It's official: the world is in the midst of a pandemic. According to Business insider, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday. The call was made in response..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:46Published
Health workers screen Thai students for coronavirus during school exams [Video]

Health workers screen Thai students for coronavirus during school exams

Health workers are screening students in Thailand for coronavirus before they take their exams. Footage from Wednesday (March 11) shows the teenagers arriving to complete their studies, despite..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia records first death from coronavirus - health official

A 53-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Indonesia, the first recorded death from the virus in the Southeast Asian country, a health ministry official...
Reuters

France says 16 people have died from coronavirus: health official

Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country's public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Kent Coronavirus: Health official warns against taking ibuprofen as it may worsen bug: https://t.co/5GoTlAybod 12 minutes ago

doverexpress

Dover Express Well that's just great.. https://t.co/pgbAC6zU0o 32 minutes ago

ThanetGazette

IsleofThanetGazette Well that's just great.. https://t.co/dOVio8O0Fv 32 minutes ago

KSCourier

KentSussexCourier Well that's just great.. https://t.co/DizFcCRahu 32 minutes ago

EG_Courier

Courier & Observer Well that's just great.. https://t.co/tDWLVfLfBq 32 minutes ago

fstoneherald

Folkestone Herald Well that's just great.. https://t.co/ncnwH3Hz5j 32 minutes ago

kentlivenews

KentLive Well that's just great.. https://t.co/vDCiUs9fNL 32 minutes ago

7OaksChronicle

Sevenoaks Chronicle Well that's just great.. https://t.co/fKRqs5bci9 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.