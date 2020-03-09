Global  

President Trump urges public to relax and stop hoarding

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”.
Trump's Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted 'Surprise Outbreak' in 2017

Trump's Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted 'Surprise Outbreak' in 2017

 President Trump's leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen.

