It’s a joint celebration for Gillotts’ as Kelly and Paul pick up their funeral diplomas Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Joint celebration for Kelly and Paul. Joint celebration for Kelly and Paul. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Penguin PR Ripley couple Kelly & Paul - a former builder - met whilst working for Gillotts Funeral Directors and it was love a… https://t.co/ObfDmxfIhX 1 week ago