UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Watch the latest UK weather forecast from the Independent for today.



Recent related videos from verified sources KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/19)



Reporter Update: Latest Weather Update From Ron Smiley Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:08 Published 15 minutes ago WBZ Morning Forecast For March 19



Zack Green has your latest weather forecast. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:20 Published 36 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Weather: Met Office forecast for Bristol for Thursday Another cold and drizzly day

Bristol Post 6 hours ago



Latest Northern Ireland weather forecast The weather forecast in Northern Ireland.

BBC News 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this