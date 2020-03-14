Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate as UK coronavirus death toll increases

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day 00:24 Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.