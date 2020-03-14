Global  

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate as UK coronavirus death toll increases

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate as UK coronavirus death toll increasesThe UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 35 yesterday as it was revealed the Government will ask elderly people to self-isolate for up to four months.
News video: Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day

Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day 00:24

 Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day [Video]

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

It is the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:16Published
Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi [Video]

Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15. The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others. They will be quarantined for 14 days at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

UK coronavirus deaths at 35 as elderly face four months of self-isolation

The UK’s coronavirus death toll rose to 35 as it was revealed the Government will ask elderly people to self-isolate for up to four months.
Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 724

Nearly 4,600 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in Iran as of Sunday, the Health Ministry announced, saying the death toll from the COVID-19...
