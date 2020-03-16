Coronavirus: Organisers insist Balmoral Show will go ahead in May Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural show will go on organisers have said, despite coming under intense pressure from livestock exhibitors to cancel this year's event immediately. Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural show will go on organisers have said, despite coming under intense pressure from livestock exhibitors to cancel this year's event immediately. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this