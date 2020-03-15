Global  

Gibraltar Open: Judd Trump wins sixth ranking title of season

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Judd Trump becomes the first player to win six ranking titles in a single season by taking the Gibraltar Open.
