Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > New York City schools to close to fight coronavirus

New York City schools to close to fight coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
New York City will close the US’s largest public school system on Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus, the city’s mayor announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus 00:52

 NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure of some 1,800 schools on Sunday. Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times' 1.1 million kids attend public school in New York City. The closure also disrupts the daily routine of the city's 75,000 teachers....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baltimore City, County Recreation and Parks to provide food to residents at multiple locations [Video]

Baltimore City, County Recreation and Parks to provide food to residents at multiple locations

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will be providing food to residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:26Published
WHO: Spain New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

WHO: Spain New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Outbreak

European cities are eerily quiet as countries enact new rules to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Elizabeth Palmer reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system

NEW YORK (AP) — Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Chicago S-TBBC NewsKhaleej TimesFOXNews.comReutersJust Jared

Coronavirus-themed conference in NYC canceled because of coronavirus

A think tank scheduled a roundtable in New York City to discuss conducting business amid the coronavirus outbreak — only to cancel it Wednesday due to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

Streetz108

Streetz 108 New York City Public Schools To Close Down In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic: NYC public schools will shutter.… https://t.co/6v3T8Xw0Au 17 seconds ago

Isabelales2

Amayi RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: More leadership. Yes, more of this please from other mayors: New York City to close schools; bars, restaurants around… 1 minute ago

eastvillagetwt

eastvillagetwt New York Schools Close What happens when working people are so vulnerable — without decent health care, child care… https://t.co/hTeKxk5fNr 1 minute ago

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @NBCNews: New York City’s school system — the nation’s largest — to be closed until at least April 20 due to coronavirus concerns, NYC M… 2 minutes ago

Mindbridge

Nancy Stremmel RT @ClaytonGuse: Cuomo stepping on the mayor's lead, says on CNN that NYC schools will close. Doesn't specify when. "We will be closing s… 3 minutes ago

fppnewsmaqsood1

fppnewsmaqsoodanwer https://t.co/3Q6dA0xWlZ via @nbcnews https://t.co/lccfPH9iJk maqsood anwer 2020 1 daily daisies focusso parss Pakis… https://t.co/x3Z04woBrY 5 minutes ago

valoria_z

Valoria RT @business: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: --Fed cuts rates to near zero --Trump praises surprise move as boost to Wall Street --New York City publ… 6 minutes ago

Ruth04125244

Ruth RT @Independent: #Coronavirus latest: New York City has shut all its public schools and ordered bars, restaurants, nightclubs and theatres… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.