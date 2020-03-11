Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > B&Q owner shuts all stores in France as country goes into lockdown

B&Q owner shuts all stores in France as country goes into lockdown

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The owner of DIY chain B&Q has closed all 221 stores it owns in France as the country goes on lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Furniture retailer to close seven stores in Maryland, new owner to save Pennsylvania and Ohio stores

Art Van Furniture LLC, the owner of seven Wolf Furniture stores in Maryland, is shuttering all its locations across the country, a move that will impact about...
bizjournals

France shutters restaurants, cafes, non-essential stores amid coronavirus outbreak

France has declared that all non-essential stores, restaurants, movie theaters and cafes will be shut down starting Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

shiraga0516

平賀信一朗 @ Aberdeen, UK RT @EveningExpress: B&Q owner shuts all stores in France as country goes into lockdown https://t.co/ef5s1glDEx https://t.co/eJhcFucaVN 11 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express B&Q owner shuts all stores in France as country goes into lockdown https://t.co/ef5s1glDEx https://t.co/eJhcFucaVN 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.