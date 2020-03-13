Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Boris Johnson to address nation

Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Boris Johnson to address nation

Hereford Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson is to address the nation on the coronavirus threat after meeting ministers and officials to consider measures including banning mass gatherings and lengthy household isolation for the elderly.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Key moments from Boris Johnson's Covid-19 briefing [Video]

Key moments from Boris Johnson's Covid-19 briefing

All people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can, Boris Johnson has said. The Prime Minister set out the need for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Johnson facing calls for transparency over handling of coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson has been criticised over how the Government communicates plans to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and faced calls for greater...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contact

Coronavirus: UK goes into lockdown as Boris Johnson orders Brits to stop all 'non-essential' social contactBoris Johnson plunged Britain into lockdown today - urging everyone in the country to stop all "non-essential" contact with others.The PM warned that the...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.