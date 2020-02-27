COVID-19: Pupils and parents call for UK school closures amid global pandemic Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The #CloseTheSchoolsNow hashtag is trending on Twitter with parents and pupils demanding that schools should close and governments should do more to tackle The #CloseTheSchoolsNow hashtag is trending on Twitter with parents and pupils demanding that schools should close and governments should do more to tackle coronavirus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus



A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Bristol Biz COVID-19: Pupils and parents call for UK school closures amid global pandemic https://t.co/K4p5oJgc1f https://t.co/vBsohu8ETL 17 minutes ago