Like Rio Ferdinand’s kids, these NI people know pain of losing a parent when you’re very young

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Like Rio Ferdinand’s kids, these NI people know pain of losing a parent when you’re very youngFootballer Rio Ferdinand opened up to the cameras recently in a moving documentary about the impact of the death of his first wife Rebecca on their three young children. Linda Stewart talks with two people about the loss of a parent when they were young and how it affected their lives.
