Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83

Wales Online Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83“After a short illness, Roy passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday the 15th of March"
News video: Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83 00:45

 Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83. Across a varied career he appeared in Coronation Street, Call The Midwife, Midsomer Murders and Holby City.

Roy Hudd on 'The Good Old Days' in 1981 [Video]

Roy Hudd on 'The Good Old Days' in 1981

Actor Roy Hudd has died aged 83

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:19Published

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83.
Belfast Telegraph

Comedian and entertainer Roy Hudd has died aged 83

Comedian and entertainer Roy Hudd has died aged 83His career spanned more than 40 years in television and radio
Wales Online

andrewamg

Andrew B RT @ASK_des: #RoyHudd Sad news the great Roy Hudd has died age 83. Comedian, Actor, Presenter, Radio Host. Roy Hudd was loved by the great… 3 seconds ago

TLondonPost

The London Post Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83, his agent has announced this morning 14 seconds ago

AidenLeeds

AIDEN FRYER 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 RT @simonblackwell: Very sad indeed to hear that Roy Hudd has died. A really lovely bloke, a great comedian, excellent straight actor. And… 26 seconds ago

mssassysally

Luma 💜💜@ShaunBailey for London Mayor💜💜 RT @JayneDWales: Aww 😢😢❤️🙏🙏❤️ Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died aged 83. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. RIP Roy ❤️❤️❤️… 39 seconds ago

two_30

john_two_30 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83, his agent has announced this morning 50 seconds ago

anestraat

Anestraat 🎬 RT @TelegraphNews: Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83 https://t.co/M9FQNoePrh 4 minutes ago

DavidBflower

David Blanchflower I am very sad to report that Roy Hudd has died. A great comedian and actor. 5 minutes ago

geekychappy

Ian RT @lizo_mzimba: Very sad news. Actor, comedian and presenter Roy Hudd died aged 83 on Sunday afternoon, his agent has confirmed #RIPRoyHud… 7 minutes ago

