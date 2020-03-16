Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83 00:45

 Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83. Across a varied career he appeared in Coronation Street, Call The Midwife, Midsomer Murders and Holby City.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roy Hudd on 'The Good Old Days' in 1981 [Video]

Roy Hudd on 'The Good Old Days' in 1981

Actor Roy Hudd has died aged 83

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83“After a short illness, Roy passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday the 15th of March"
Wales Online

Comedian and entertainer Roy Hudd has died aged 83

Comedian and entertainer Roy Hudd has died aged 83His career spanned more than 40 years in television and radio
Wales Online


Tweets about this

DavyRob1

Chester Muff RT @JayneDWales: Aww 😢😢❤️🙏🙏❤️ Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died aged 83. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. RIP Roy ❤️❤️❤️… 10 seconds ago

BJsussex

Barbara RT @SkyNews: Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83 https://t.co/OwGZ0fsyW4 5 minutes ago

BriW74

Brian Williams TV actor and radio comedian Roy Hudd dies aged 83 https://t.co/1nTm3G0FJw 7 minutes ago

rockingunicorn

kate allen RT @PaperCowboys: TV actor and radio comedian Roy Hudd dies aged 83 https://t.co/NSX4ICMVGn 7 minutes ago

iarlabyrne

Iarla Byrne Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83 https://t.co/PYf6pEWpA2 https://t.co/5o3nLgj0i3 11 minutes ago

TheSunNW

The Sun North West Comedian and Coronation Street actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83 https://t.co/3YuUYl4ffF 12 minutes ago

ChannelGreats

ChannelGreats Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83 https://t.co/v5a6w2iYTw 12 minutes ago

MoroccoNewz

Morocco World Newz Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83 https://t.co/tC1MALsva1 #UKNEWS, WORLD NEWS 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.