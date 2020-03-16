Comedian and actor Roy Hudd dies aged 83
Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83.
Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83. Across a varied career he appeared in Coronation Street, Call The Midwife, Midsomer Murders and Holby City.
