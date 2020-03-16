Global  

Veteran entertainer Roy Hudd’s career spanned satire, music hall and drama

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Roy Hudd had a wide-ranging career on stage, television and radio spanning decades after starting out performing in variety shows.
Roy Hudd remembered as ‘much loved and amazingly talented’ after death at 83

Comedian, actor and music hall historian Roy Hudd has been remembered as “much loved and amazingly talented” after his death at the age of 83.
