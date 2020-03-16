The US PGA Championship is in serious doubt following updated recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

You Might Like

Tweets about this PA Sport US PGA Championship in doubt following updated recommendations from CDC https://t.co/UyDyjFFGLi 2 hours ago Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Sport: Golf's first major of the year has already been postponed, now the second is in major doubt. #USPGA https://t.co/16d9vIv… 2 hours ago Belfast Telegraph Sport Golf's first major of the year has already been postponed, now the second is in major doubt. #USPGA https://t.co/16d9vIvFyb 2 hours ago Irish Examiner Sport US PGA Championship in doubt following updated recommendations from CDC https://t.co/ZiFaN3xNdn 2 hours ago