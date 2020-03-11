Global  

Coronavirus outbreak exposing 'precarious' nature of UK welfare system, says government adviser

Independent Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
'It's great that some of the mortgage companies are thinking about mortgage holidays, but given how long we know this is going to go on, what about rental holidays?' says Dame Louise Casey
