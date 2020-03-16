Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps

Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps

BBC News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says train operators have seen a "big drop off" in passenger numbers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhiteRoseAccs

WhiteRoseAccountants New post: Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps https://t.co/QyaugdR7nP 6 minutes ago

WhiteRoseAccs

WhiteRoseAccountants New post: Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps https://t.co/0XsDbwqDTT 6 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps https://t.co/pFLwQHCQhM 8 minutes ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps https://t.co/xRL54w6kyH https://t.co/zj98mWV05I 9 minutes ago

Chris_Boyland

Christopher Boyland BA (Hons), MA BBC News - Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps https://t.co/R3qampKiws 9 minutes ago

TobiasCobb1

Tobias Cobb Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps https://t.co/A4O4IsJD1a 12 minutes ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps https://t.co/83B6dtA9ig via @bcabanetwork https://t.co/TO9r6FQk4X 23 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Coronavirus: Flexibility needed over train firms, says Shapps: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says train operators have seen… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.