Anita Burns 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Never realised just how much I touched my face #coronavirus BBC News - Coronavirus: Why we touch our faces and how… https://t.co/bP7KAJiuOa 11 minutes ago leo RT @bbcmtd: Coronavirus: Why we touch our faces and how to stop it https://t.co/CxBeo1ecRZ 14 minutes ago Carla Usó #QuédateEnCasa RT @BBCNews: Why do we touch our faces? And how do we stop doing it to protect ourselves from coronavirus? https://t.co/QM5gRPLscj https:/… 18 minutes ago BBC Midlands Today Coronavirus: Why we touch our faces and how to stop it https://t.co/CxBeo1ecRZ 22 minutes ago Tacmahallesi BBC News - Coronavirus: Why we touch our faces and how to stop it https://t.co/k8XsjdV3Tl 34 minutes ago Colbun Psychology Coronavirus: Why we touch our faces and how to stop it https://t.co/S2hM8DzYqX 36 minutes ago TotallyTidmouth RT @Lightninging92: Wash your hands Scrub your feet To the rhythm Of the beat Let's set hygene in motion Let's set hygene in motion LET'S… 40 minutes ago Andy C #FBPE A good tip at the end of this: #CoronaVirus #coronavirusuk https://t.co/R2Wxlw7fyN 50 minutes ago